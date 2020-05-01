The powertrain is the main component in the vehicle that generates and delivers power. This includes the engine, transmission, differentials, driveshaft, and the final drive. Increasing vehicle production led to an increase in the demands for a powertrain that boosting the growth of the automotive powertrain market. A surge in the huge demand for passenger cars is also positively impacting the growth of the automotive powertrain market. Stringent government regulation about emission and growing awareness about eco-friendly powertrain is booming the growth of the market.

Rising demand for the EV due to its low emission, which is positively impacting the growth of the automotive powertrain market. Increasing demand for automated transmission and growing trend for engine downsizing is projected to the growth of the automotive powertrain market. High demand for up-gradation of the automobile system is also propelling the growth of the automotive powertrain market. Technical advancement and continuous development in the powertrain to increase the efficiency and to minimize emissions are expected to influence the growth of the automotive powertrain market.

The “Global Automotive Powertrain Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive powertrain industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview automotive powertrain market with detailed market segmentation by engine type, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive powertrain market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive powertrain market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive powertrain market.

The global automotive powertrain market is segmented on the basis of engine type, vehicle type. On the basis of engine type the market is segmented ICE, electric. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger cars, commercial vehicles.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive powertrain market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive powertrain market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive powertrain market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive powertrain market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive powertrain market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive powertrain market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive powertrain in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive powertrain market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive powertrain companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

– BorgWarner Inc.

– Ford Motor Company

– General Motors Company

– GKN Automotive Limited

– Hyundai Motor Company

– JTEKT Corporation

– TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

– Volkswagen AG

– ZF Friedrichshafen AG

