An automotive roof system is an opening on the top of the car that lets fresh air and light to enter into the inner side of the vehicle. There has been an enormous development in the automotive roofing system in the past few years. Numerous types of roof systems such as sunroof system, panorama with sunroof system, roof system with solar technology, multi-optional roof, and many others. As the demand for convertible vehicles remains rising, the demand or automotive roof system is also blooming.

Factors such as the advances in material technology, growing demand for premium vehicles, and increasing consumer preference for convertible roof systems in developing nations are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the automotive roof system market. However, low penetration of sunroof in low segment vehicles, high integration, and maintenance cost, and incidents of crushing and shattering of sunroofs are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the automotive roof system market. Moreover, the growing penetration of solar sunroofs in electric vehicles worldwide and surging sales of automotive vehicles is anticipated to generate new opportunities for the automotive roof system market.

The “Global Automotive Roof System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive roof system market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive roof system market with detailed market segmentation by type, material, vehicle type. The global automotive roof system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive roof system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive roof system market.

The global automotive roof system market is segmented on the basis of type, material, vehicle type. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as panorama roof system, sunroof system, multi-optional roof system, solar roof system, convertible roof system, plain roof system. On the basis of material, the market is segmented as aluminum, steel, polycarbonate, others. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented as hatchback, sedan, utility vehicle.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive roof system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive roof system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive roof system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive roof system market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive roof system market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive roof system market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive roof system market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive roof system market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive roof system market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

– ALUPROF Aluminiumprofile GmbH.

– BOS Group

– CIE Automotive

– Continental AG

– GAHH, LLC

– Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.

– Valmet Automotive

– Webasto Thermo & Comfort

– Yachiyo Industry Co.,Ltd

