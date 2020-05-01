Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Microturbines Market 2020- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Microturbines market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Microturbines market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Microturbines market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.
According to the report, the Microturbines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Microturbines market landscape amidst the global pandemic.
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Microturbines market across various geographies such as:
Application Assessment
The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Microturbines and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:
segmented as follows:
Microturbines Market, by Power Rating
- 12–50 KW
- 51–250 KW
- Above 250 KW
Microturbines Market, by Application
- CHP (Combined Heat & Power)
- Standby Power
Microturbines Market, by End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Microturbines Market: Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Australia
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The bove 250 KW power rating segment holds a dominant share due to its high demand from industrial and heavy commercial end-users
- The increasing end-consumer awareness about CHP opportunities is also likely to boost to the microturbines market
- Recovering oil & gas industry and rising demand for on-site power generation along with increasing CHP opportunities are expected to drive the microturbines market in the near future
- The industrial end-user segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period
- CHP is the major application segment for microturbines
- North America is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period
- The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the significant rate during the forecast period
