Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Microturbines Market 2020- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Microturbines market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Microturbines market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Microturbines market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Microturbines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Microturbines market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

segmented as follows:

Microturbines Market, by Power Rating

12–50 KW

51–250 KW

Above 250 KW

Microturbines Market, by Application

CHP (Combined Heat & Power)

Standby Power

Microturbines Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Microturbines Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Australia Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The bove 250 KW power rating segment holds a dominant share due to its high demand from industrial and heavy commercial end-users

The increasing end-consumer awareness about CHP opportunities is also likely to boost to the microturbines market

Recovering oil & gas industry and rising demand for on-site power generation along with increasing CHP opportunities are expected to drive the microturbines market in the near future

The industrial end-user segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period

CHP is the major application segment for microturbines

North America is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the significant rate during the forecast period

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Microturbines market: