The global ultrasound device market is projected to advance at a considerable rate in the coming years, which is attributed to the surging geriatric population, rising healthcare cost, technological advancements in ultrasound devices, increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, and rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic techniques. Ultrasound devices are utilized for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. In terms of display, the market is bifurcated into colored display and black and white display. The colored display is expected to account for the major share of the market in the near future.

On the basis of application, the ultrasound device market is categorized into urology, radiology/general imaging, vascular, cardiology, obstetrics & gynecology, and others. Among these, the general imaging category held the largest share of the market in the past and is projected to dominate the market in the coming years as well. The cardiology category is expected to witness the fastest growth in the near future because of the increasing geriatric population and rising incidence of cardiac diseases.

Another primary driving factor of the ultrasound device market is the growing requirement for minimally invasive techniques. Body is cut minimally or a device is invaded during a minimally invasive procedure. The procedure is performed under the guidance of ultrasound for visualizing organs or tissues. Ultrasound is further utilized in interventional radiology for the guidance of biopsy to help in fluid management. An ultrasound guided procedure includes collecting fluids by needle aspiration and cystiological or tissue sampling. Thus, the demand for ultrasound devices is rising because of increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Hence, the market is being driven by the growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases and increasing requirement for minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic techniques.

