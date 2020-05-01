Global Superfoods Market Growth 2020-2025

Superfood is a marketing term for food with supposed health benefits as a result of some part of its nutritional analysis or its overall nutrient density.

Super fruit occupies the largest market share in the world due to numerous types. Every kind of super fruits is special, and more and more people like these special flavors of super fruits because of their unique benefits.

According to this study, over the next five years the Superfoods market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 233500 million by 2025, from $ 179860 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Superfoods business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Superfoods market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Ardent Mills, Bunge, ADM, DR. SCH?R AG/SPA, GT’s Kombucha, Boulder Brands, General Mills, POM Wonderful, Aiya, ENJOY LIFE NATURAL, Kraft Heinz, Saide, Meiguolai, Zhongxin, Jia Neng Da

This study considers the Superfoods value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Superfruits

Superseeds and Supergrains

Edible Seaweed

Matcha Powder

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Snacks

Beverage

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Superfoods consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Superfoods market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Superfoods manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Superfoods with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Superfoods submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Superfoods by Company

4 Superfoods by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Superfoods Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Ardent Mills

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Superfoods Product Offered

12.1.3 Ardent Mills Superfoods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Ardent Mills Latest Developments

12.2 Bunge

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Superfoods Product Offered

12.2.3 Bunge Superfoods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Bunge Latest Developments

12.3 ADM

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Superfoods Product Offered

12.3.3 ADM Superfoods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 ADM Latest Developments

12.4 DR. SCH

