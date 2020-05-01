Global Mobile Medical Solutions Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobile Medical Solutions market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

The penetration rate of smartphones is increasing, the penetration rate is increasing, the development of 3G / 4G networks, the use of connected devices and mobile medical applications for chronic disease management are increasing, the focus on cost control of healthcare delivery is increasing, Increasing focus on centered healthcare delivery and growing demand for home healthcare services are key factors driving the wider adoption of mobile technologies by patients and healthcare professionals.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Medtronic Plc, BioTelemetry, AliveCor, Johnson & Johnson, AirStrip Technologies, Omron Corporation

This study considers the Mobile Medical Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Vital Sign Monitoring Equipment

Peak Flow Meter

Fetal Monitor

Multi-parameter Tracker

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Medical Applications

Drug Management Applications

Remote Monitoring Service

Diagnostic Consulting Services

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Medical Solutions market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Mobile Medical Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Medical Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Medical Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mobile Medical Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Mobile Medical Solutions by Players

4 Mobile Medical Solutions by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Mobile Medical Solutions Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Medtronic Plc

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Mobile Medical Solutions Product Offered

11.1.3 Medtronic Plc Mobile Medical Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Medtronic Plc News

11.2 BioTelemetry

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Mobile Medical Solutions Product Offered

11.2.3 BioTelemetry Mobile Medical Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 BioTelemetry News

11.3 AliveCor

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Mobile Medical Solutions Product Offered

11.3.3 AliveCor Mobile Medical Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 AliveCor News

11.4 Johnson & Johnson

