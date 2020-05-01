Global Plasma Therapy Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is a biological therapy that uses the patient’s own blood to obtain products with a higher platelet concentration than in blood. It provides a transient fibrin scaffold as a controlled drug delivery system of growth factors suitable for regenerative medicine.

According to this study, over the next five years the Plasma Therapy market will register a 10.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 317.5 million by 2025, from $ 213.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Plasma Therapy business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Plasma Therapy market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Terumo, REV-MED, Arthrex, DePuy Synthes, EmCyte, Zimmer Biomet, Cesca Therapeutics, Regen Lab, Weigao, ISTO Biologics, Nuo Therapeutics

This study considers the Plasma Therapy value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Pure PRP

Leucocyte-rich PRP

Leukocyte-rich Fibrin (L-PRF)

In 2018, Pure PRP accounted for a major share of 66% the global Plasma Therapy market, this product segment is poised to reach 256.82 million US$ by 2025 from 130.82 million US$ in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Orthopedic

Darmatology

Cardiac Muscle Injury

Dental

Nerve Injury

Plasma Therapy is application for Orthopedic, Dermatology, Cardiac Muscle Injury, Dental, Nerve Injury and Others. The most of Plasma Therapy is used for Orthopedic, and the market share of that is about 70.53 % in 2018.Followed by Dramatology,which occupied 11.19% in 2018.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Plasma Therapy market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Plasma Therapy market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Plasma Therapy players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plasma Therapy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Plasma Therapy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

