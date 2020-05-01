Global B2B for Food in Foodservice Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

B2B Market for food in foodservice refers to a series of markets such as distribution and software in the B2B food industry. Restaurants and hotels play a vital role in the B2B industry of food and beverages. Beverage and food manufacturers, traders and wholesalers are more likely to sell their food to restaurants and hotels. As a result, these restaurants and hotels play an important role in the purchase and sale of items, especially fresh, dried and preserved vegetables.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of B2B for Food in Foodservice market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Domino’s, Takeaway.com, Grub Hub, Papa John’s International, Jimmy John’s, Pizza Hut, Just Eat, Zomato, Swiggy, Deliveroo, Delivery Hero, Food Panda

This study considers the B2B for Food in Foodservice value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Fresh Food

Processed food

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Restaurant

Hotel

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global B2B for Food in Foodservice market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of B2B for Food in Foodservice market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global B2B for Food in Foodservice players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the B2B for Food in Foodservice with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of B2B for Food in Foodservice submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global B2B for Food in Foodservice Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global B2B for Food in Foodservice by Players

4 B2B for Food in Foodservice by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global B2B for Food in Foodservice Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Domino’s

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 B2B for Food in Foodservice Product Offered

11.1.3 Domino’s B2B for Food in Foodservice Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Domino’s News

11.2 Takeaway.com

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 B2B for Food in Foodservice Product Offered

11.2.3 Takeaway.com B2B for Food in Foodservice Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Takeaway.com News

11.3 Grub Hub

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 B2B for Food in Foodservice Product Offered

11.3.3 Grub Hub B2B for Food in Foodservice Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Grub Hub News

11.4 Papa John’s International

