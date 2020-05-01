Summary

The New Report “Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The tolling system is an automated system, which reduces delays at toll bridges, toll roads, and toll tunnels by eliminating manually operated systems to receive and pay toll. It can charge the toll amount to an established customer account electronically through a real-time tracking and monitoring system. The latest innovation in tolling system such as electronic toll collection (ETC), allows vehicles to pass through a toll facility without having to stop at the toll center. This tolling system uses technologies such as radio-frequency identification (RFID), dedicated short-range communication (DSRC), infrared, global navigation satellite system (GNSS)/global positioning system (GPS), and video analytics for its operation.

Traffic management systems commonly known as intelligent transportation systems (ITS) are superior applications, which aim to provide innovative services related to different modes of transport and traffic management.

Efkon GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Raytheon, Thales Group, Siemens AG, Kapsch, Conduent (Xerox Corporation), Cubic Transportation, Alstom, and GE transportation.

Smart transportation has various types of applications for parking management & guidance, passenger information, and traffic management.

Factors such as rise in demand for efficient traffic management solutions, increase in number of vehicles, and reduction in environmental pollution majorly drive the adoption of tolling & city congestion.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion Market.

The market projections from 2017 to 2025 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion Market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion Market Size

2.2 Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion Sales by Product

4.2 Global Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion Revenue by Product

4.3 Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion Breakdown Data by End User

