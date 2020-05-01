Summary

Extensive and unique advantages offered by activewear such as breathability, quick drying, static resistance, thermal resistance, and chemical resistance majorly drive the growth of the global activewear market. In addition, rise in health consciousness among consumers and increase in sports & fitness enthusiasm among customers boost the demand for activewear. Moreover, rise in participation of consumers in sports activities fuel the sales of activewear, which positively impacts the market growth. For instance, increase in participation of female consumers in walking for fitness activities has led to surge in sales of running/jogging shoes and activewear shorts & t-shirts. Moreover, holistic approach of consumers toward athleisure wear positively impacts the overall growth of the market.

Hanesbrands Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, NIKE, Inc., V.F. Corporation, PUMA SE, Under Armour, Inc., and Gap, Inc.

The global women’s activewear market was valued at $119,078 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $216,868 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025. Activewear is a utility clothing for athletes engaged in sports and fitness activities, which helps to enhance the performance of athletes, owing to various advantages such as enhanced grip, wicking function, and bi-stretchable characteristics.

The report segments the global women’s activewear industry based on product, fabric, distribution channel, price range, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into top, bottom, outerwear, innerwear & swimwear, and others.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Womens Activewear Market.

The market projections from 2018 to 2025 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Womens Activewear Market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Womens Activewear Market Size

2.2 Womens Activewear Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Womens Activewear Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Womens Activewear Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Womens Activewear Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Womens Activewear Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Womens Activewear Sales by Product

4.2 Global Womens Activewear Revenue by Product

4.3 Womens Activewear Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Womens Activewear Breakdown Data by End User

