The New Report “Automotive Catalyst Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Automotive catalysts contain metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium, which are used in the exhaust system of the vehicle to convert nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, and other toxic gases into less toxic gases such as nitrogen and carbon dioxide.

Several initiatives have been taken by the governments of various countries to decrease the rise in pollution levels. Automobile manufacturers have started incorporating adoption of emission control technologies to meet the standards set by government. One of the methods involve the use of automotive catalysts.

Emission control regulations by government and increase in automobile production are the factors expected to drive the growth of the automotive catalyst market during the forecast period. However, high price of metals used in automotive catalyst and rise in electric vehicle production limit the growth of the market.

The global automotive catalyst market is segmented into type, engine, vehicle, and region. Based on type, it is further classified into platinum, palladium, and rhodium. Based on engine type, it is bifurcated into gasoline and diesel. Vehicle segment is categorized as passenger car, light-duty vehicle, heavy-duty vehicle, and motorcycle. Based on region, it is analyzed across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

The global automotive catalyst market was valued at $22,601.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $31,815.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global market with $11,614.9 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $15,981.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during forecast period (20182025).

The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Automotive Catalyst Market.

The market projections from 2018 to 2025 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Automotive Catalyst Market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

