The key factor that drives the growth of the global overhead cranes market is increase in government investment for infrastructure development. Moreover, minimized labor cost and reduced product damage have boosted the demand for overhead cranes in various industrial applications. Furthermore, various industries are investing in domestic manufacturing sector, which is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to small players in the market. In addition, overhead crane reduces the operational time and automated system used in overhead crane increases the precision of work, thereby increasing the demand for overhead cranes. However, lack of skilled operator and high lead time in supply chain are expected to hinder the market growth.

ABUS Kransysteme GmbH, CARGOTEC, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Engineered Material Handling Inc., GH Cranes & Components, Gorbel Cranes, KITO CORP., Konecranes Plc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and Weihua Group.

The global overhead cranes market size is expected to reach $5,767.5 million by 2025, from $4,355.1 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2025. Overhead crane is machine used to lift heavy loads that is equipped with parallel runways with a traveling bridge and a hoist, and is operated manually. It is majorly used to carry out loading and unloading activities in various manufacturing and storage industries.

