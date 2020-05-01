Summary

The global rotary blasthole drilling rig market was valued at $ 2.60 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $ 3.50 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2018 to 2025. Rotary blasthole drilling rigs are surface mining equipment used to drill the rock to a certain depth and create blast holes to load the explosives. This process helps in creating quarries and open-pit mines where mining activity can be initiated further. One of the main components of blasthole rigs are “bit”, which varies in range for creating the depth and hole diameter.

Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rigs acts as a reliable means to carry mining operations. The initial phase of mining requires blasting the surface to facilitate the deep drilling process. The blasting process creates debris of rocks that are powdered or crushed coarsely to extract the metal or mineral. This process requires rotary blasthole drilling rigs to create blast holes of certain depths to load the explosives. Hence, the demand for these rigs is on the rise at the mining areas.

BAUER, Caterpiller- CAT, Epicor, FURUKAWA, Komatsu Ltd., Nanchang Kama Co., Ltd, Sandvick, Schramm, Sinosteel HYMC, and Sunward.

However, high purchasing, and repair & maintenance cost of rotary blasthole drilling rig is a challenge faced by vendors that affect the market growth.

The global rotary blasthole drilling rig market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into mid-range drilling rig, large-range drilling rig, and others.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market.

The market projections from 2017 to 2025 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market Size

2.2 Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Rotary Blasthole Drilling RigSize by Manufacturers

3.2 Rotary Blasthole Drilling RigKey Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Rotary Blasthole Drilling RigProduct/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Sales by Product

4.2 Global Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Revenue by Product

4.3 Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Breakdown Data by End User

