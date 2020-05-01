Nitrogen oxide (NOx) control systems are utilized to control or prevent the emission of nitrogen oxides from various combustion surfaces. Nitrogen oxides are poisonous and highly reactive gases, which are emitted when fuel is burned at high temperatures. NOx pollution is caused by automobiles, construction equipment, and industrial sources, which include industrial boilers, power plants, cement kilns, and turbines. NOx, being a strong oxidizing agent, plays an important role in the reaction of atmospheric gases with volatile organic compounds (VOC) to produce ozone. Oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions are harmful for human health and damage the ecosystem, which necessitate a growth in the need to develop effective NOx control systems. Moreover, there is an increase in the requirement of installation of nitrogen oxide control systems in various applications, owing to the operation of thermal power plants.

The global nitrogen oxide control systems market was valued at $17,833 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $28,044 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025. Stringent regulations for controlling air pollution majorly boost the growth of the global nitrogen oxide control systems market. Growth in different industries, such as power generation, cement manufacturing, chemicals, and metal processing, results in emission of NOx pollutants. Thus, there is a growth in the demand for nitrogen oxide control systems across various applications. However, the global nitrogen oxide control systems market is hindered by limited operational range of these systems, which are expected to be addressed by key manufacturers by developing high-end products.

The global nitrogen oxide control systems market is segmented based on technology, application, and region. Based on technology, the market is divided into selective catalytic reduction (SCR), selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR), low Nox burner, fuel reburning, and others. By application, this market is segmented into transportation, industrial application, energy application, and others. The market is analyzed based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market Size

2.2 Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Sales by Product

4.2 Global Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Revenue by Product

4.3 Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Breakdown Data by End User

