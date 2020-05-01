The North America industrial brakes market is expected to witness steady growth, owing to rise in adoption of automation processes and subsequent demand for industrial robotics. Further, the advantages of automation in manufacturing processes, such as automated distribution, conveyor belt systems, and assembly station robots, can yield low-cost solution and reduce the cost of labor for the manufacturers. Moreover, increase in construction and mining activities, and rise in concerns toward safety and efficiency of machineries are anticipated to fuel the growth of the industrial brakes market. However, fluctuating prices of the materials required for manufacturing these brakes continue to impact the profit margin for the market players. Further, the stringent regulations associated with the industrial machineries are also expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Request Sample Copy of North America Industrial Brakes Market at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013961

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Akebono Brake Corporation .Altra Industrial Motion Corp.Carlisle Brake & Friction,Chassis Brakes International,Drive-Line Inc.Eaton Corporation,Industrial Brakes Company,Mach III Clutch, Inc.Ogura Industrial CorpThe Carlyle Johnson Machine Company, LLC

What is the Market Scope?

The North America industrial brakes market was valued at $146 million in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% by 2025. Motion involved in equipment & machineries and the ability to control them results in wide scope of application in various end-user industries. Further, technological advancements have led to development of brakes that can deliver high level of precision and accuracy for various industrial purposes, such as holding heavy payloads, and applying dynamic, and emergency brakes. The industrial brakes also provide the machine equipment motion that is required for processing the raw materials in metals & mining, construction, and food industries.

What is the Regional Framework?

Nonetheless, introduction of technologically-advanced braking systems and rise in popularity of electric brakes can provide lucrative profitable opportunities to the market players in the coming years

The North America industrial brakes market is segmented based on type, application, end-user industry, and country. By type, the market is divided into mechanically-applied brakes, hydraulically-applied brakes, pneumatically-applied brakes, electrically-applied brakes, drum & disc brakes, and spring brakes. Based on application, the market is classified into holding brakes, dynamic & emergency brakes, and tension brakes. By end-user industry, the market is divided into metals & mining, construction, manufacturing, entertainment, marine & shipping, and others. Based on country, it is analyzed across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013961

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 North America Industrial Brakes Market Size

2.2 North America Industrial Brakes Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 North America Industrial Brakes Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 North America Industrial Brakes Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players North America Industrial Brakes Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into North America Industrial Brakes Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global North America Industrial Brakes Sales by Product

4.2 Global North America Industrial Brakes Revenue by Product

4.3 North America Industrial Brakes Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global North America Industrial Brakes Breakdown Data by End User

Buy this Report Now at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013961

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.