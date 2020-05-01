Mobile payment refers to payment services remotely performed through messages or mobile apps. Various mobile payment media, such as near-field communication (NFC), have been introduced to facilitate rapid money transfer. E-payment methods have been widely used in Vietnam, owing to change in customer preference from cash to digital payments and technological developments. In addition, rise in adoption of smartphones and increase in internet penetration have fostered several banks in the country to implement immediate payment services.

Mobivi, NganLuong, OnePay, Smartlink, Orange S.A., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Payoo, MOMO, 123Pay, and SohaPay.

What is the Market Scope?

Surge in need for immediate transactions in Vietnam is anticipated to be one of the major drivers of the Vietnam mobile payment market. In December 2017, Vietnam’s e-payment pioneer, MoMo, signed an agreement with a U.S.-based ride-hailing company, Uber Technologies, to enable passengers to pay for rides along with utility bills, airline tickets, and online purchases using the MoMo app. Moreover, banks in Vietnams have been focusing on e-payment; for instance, Sacombank and Maritime Bank have launched their own QR code-based online payment services, which are used at stores and restaurants. Thus, growth of the e-commerce industry, increased penetration of smartphones, improvement in standard of living, and need for quick & hassle-free transactions drive the growth of the mobile payment market in Vietnam.

What is the Regional Framework?

The Vietnam mobile payment market is categorized based on type, mode of transaction, type of purchase, application, and end user. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into proximity payment and remote payment. By mode of transaction, it comprises short message service (SMS), near-field communication (NFC), and wireless application protocol (WAP). On the basis of type of purchase, it is segmented into airtime transfer & top-ups, money transfers & payments, merchandise & coupons, travel & ticketing, and others. The applications covered in the study include hospitality & tourism, media & entertainment, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, IT & telecommunication, and others. According to end user, the market is classified into personal and business.

