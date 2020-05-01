Solar energy serves as a clean and environment-friendly energy source, which is anticipated to propel the demand for solar power equipment globally. In addition, solar photovoltaic (PV) rooftop system is a potential green technology, which combats climatic changes by decreasing dependence on conservative fossil fuel-based energy. Moreover, they help to meet the energy needs of residential and nonresidential buildings by providing electricity within an existing distribution network.

However, high dependency on solar radiation and constant changes in weather conditions are the major challenges faced by the solar power equipment industry. On the contrary, improvements in technology are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ABB Group, Canadian Solar, First Solar Inc., Hanwha Q CELLS, JA Solar, JinkoSolar, LONGi Solar, Shunfeng International, SunPower Corporation, and Trina Solar.

What is the Market Scope?

The global solar power equipment market was valued at $76,270.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $188,304.0 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%. Solar power equipment are mounted on ground or rooftop to harness the sun’s energy and convert it into electricity for further use by industrial, utility, commercial, or residential sector. Various types of solar power equipment include solar panels, solar batteries, solar mounting & racking system, solar trackers, solar inverters, and others.

What is the Regional Framework?

The global solar power equipment market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

