Armor technically refers to the defensive covering used in combat often used by nations for their soldiers and armaments. These armors are made up of materials with high hardness and low weight. Kevlar and Nomex are examples of such materials. Also, ceramics, metals, and alloys are some materials used in making armors. The armor materials market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing concerns for the safety of homelands and demand for body armors and advanced weapons for soldiers’ survivability. The growing necessity of vehicle, marine, and aircraft protection further propel the armor materials market growth.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

-Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

– Armor Designs Inc.

– ArmorSource LLC

– CeramTec GmbH

-E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

– Honeywell International Inc.

-JPS Composite Materials Corporation

-Morgan Advanced Materials plc

-Saint-Gobain Ceramics and Plastics, Inc.

-The 3M Company

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Armor Materials market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the armor materials market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global armor materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading armor materials market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global armor materials market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as metals and alloy, ceramic and composite, para-aramid fibers, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as aerospace, body armor, civil armor, marine armor, and vehicle armor.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global armor materials market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The armor materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting armor materials market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the armor materials market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Armor Materials Market – By Type

1.3.2 Armor Materials Market – By Application

1.3.3 Armor Materials Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ARMOR MATERIALS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

