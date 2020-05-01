Geosynthetics are synthetic materials made of polymers that are used on natural terrain with rock and soil to overcome civil engineering problems. Geosynthetics include geotextiles, geogrids, geonets, geomembrane, geocomposites which are actively employed in agriculture and various construction projects. They serve the function of reinforcement, filtration, separation, barriers, and protection as tailored. Geosynthetics enable the design and construction of all types of roads and highways. In addition, geosynthetics reduce the maintenance cycle and increase the durability of roads and buildings. The geosynthetics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to various drivers such as growing demands from the infrastructure segment coupled with increased usage of geosynthetics in the mining activity.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

-AGRU America, Inc.

-Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials Co. , Ltd.

– Belton Industries, Inc.

– Berry Global Inc.

– E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

– Huesker, Inc.

– Koninklijke Ten Cate B. V.

– Strata Systems Inc

– Taian Modern Plastic Co. , Ltd

– Tenax Corporation

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Geosynthetics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the geosynthetics market with detailed market segmentation by material, type, function, application, and geography. The global geosynthetics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading geosynthetics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global geosynthetics market is segmented on the basis of material, type, function, and application. By material, the market is segmented as polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester, PVC, and others. Based on type, the market is segmented as geotextile, geo-membrane, geo-composite, geo-synthetic liner, and others. On the basis of the function, the market is segmented as separation, drainage, filtration, reinforcement, and moisture barrier. The market, on the basis of the application, is classified as construction, transportation, environmental, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global geosynthetics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The geosynthetics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Geosynthetics Market – By Material

1.3.2 Geosynthetics Market – By Type

1.3.3 Geosynthetics Market – By Function

1.3.4 Geosynthetics Market – By Application

1.3.5 Geosynthetics Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. GEOSYNTHETICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

Continue…..

