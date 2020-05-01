Laser is a device that emits coherent monochromatic beam of light through an optical amplification process based on stimulated emissions of the electromagnetic radiations. Lasers are employed in the processing of disparate materials in engineering and manufacturing of electronic components. Laser materials are used in instrumentation, communication, lithography, printing, and displays. Laser technology is utilized in different verticals including medical, semiconductor, electronics, aerospace & defense. The laser materials market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to numerous driving factors such as rising laser treatments, the popularity of 3D printing, additive manufacturing, and laser-based materials processing.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

-Anglo American plc

-BASF SE

-CeramTec GmbH

-Corning Incorporated

-Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

– Morgan Advanced Materials

– Murata Manufacturing Co. , Ltd.

-PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel

-Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTG)

-Universal Laser Systems, Inc.

The “Global Laser Materials Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of laser materials market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The global laser materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading laser materials market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global laser materials market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as plastic, glass, metal, ceramic, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as communication, materials processing, medical & aesthetic, instrumentation & sensors, lithography, optical storage, R&D & military, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global laser materials market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The laser materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

