The Global Stainless Steel Market is accounted to US$ 198,660.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 323,144.6 Mn by 2027.

Stainless steel is iron-base alloys with a minimum of 10.5% Chromium. The Chromium creates a thin passive layer of oxide on the surface of the steel, which prevents corrosion of the steel surface. Increasing the amount of Chromium improves the corrosion resistance property of stainless steel. It is used in a wide range of applications such as industrial, architectural, chemical, and consumer application. Stainless steel is an engineering material characterized by high corrosion resistance, strength, and fabrication characteristics. Carbon, silicon, manganese, and other elements are added in the stainless to enhance useful properties such as formability and increased corrosion resistance.

Get Exclusive Sample [email protected] https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012641067/sample

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

– Acerinox S.A

-Aperam S.A.

-ArcelorMittal S.A

-Jindal Stainless Limited.

-Outokumpu OYJ

– Sandmeyer Steel Company

– Sandvik AB.

-Schmolz + Bickenbach Group

-Thyssenkrupp AG

– Guangxi Chengdu Group

The global stainless steel market is bifurcated based on application into automotive and transportation, building and construction, consumer goods & other metal components, heavy industries, and electrical machinery. The consumer goods & metal components segment accounted for the largest share in the global stainless steel market. Stainless steel is used in consumer goods as they are easy to clean and require less maintenance. The aesthetic appearance, high resistance against extreme temperatures and corrosiveness has favored the stainless steel market in the consumer goods and metal products sector to a large extend. Stainless steel has served to be an ideal inert material for sinks and hobs, washing machines, dishwashers, and ovens.

Some of the players present in global stainless steel market are Acerinox S.A., Aperam S.A, ArcelorMittal S.A, Jindal Stainless Limited, Outokumpu OYJ, Sandmeyer steel company, Sandvik AB, Schmolz + Bickenbach Group, Thyssenkrupp AG, and Guangxi Chengdu group among others.

Get Instant Discount on [email protected] https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012641067/discount

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Stainless Steel Market – By Grade

1.3.2 Global Stainless Steel Market – By Product

1.3.3 Global Stainless Steel Market – By Application

1.3.4 Global Stainless Steel Market – By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Stainless Steel Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 PEST Analysis North America Stainless Steel Market

4.2.2 PEST Analysis Europe Stainless Steel Market

4.2.3 PEST Analysis: APAC Stainless Steel Market

4.2.4 PEST Analysis: RoW Stainless Steel Market

4.3 Expert Opinions

Continue…..

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]