Steel composites, as conventional metal matrix composites, are susceptible to corrosion which often leads to high maintenance costs. Coated steel provides strength and light-weight attributes to steel along with anti-corrosive properties in an economical and efficient manner. Also, coated steels are durable and resistant to fire. Coated steels are widely used in the manufacturing of appliances, automotive components, pipes and tubes, and outdoor recreation products. The coated steel market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to factors such as growing demands from the construction, automotive, and appliance industry.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

-ArcelorMittal S. A.

– ESSAR Steel India Limited

-Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works

– NLMK Group

– Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH (Salzgitter AG)

– SSAB AB

-Tata Steel Limited

-thyssenkrupp AG

– United States Steel Corporation

– Voestalpine AG

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Coated Steel Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of coated steel market with detailed market segmentation by resin type, application, and geography. The global coated steel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading coated steel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global coated steel market is segmented on the basis of resin type and application. Based on resin type, the market is segmented as polyester, fluoropolymer, siliconized polyester, plastisol, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as building & construction, appliances, automotive, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global coated steel market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The coated steel market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Coated Steel Market – By Resin Type

1.3.2 Coated Steel Market – By Application

1.3.3 Coated Steel Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. COATED STEEL MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

