Elastomers are natural or synthetic elastic polymers with very weak intermolecular forces. They are widely applicable in major end-use industries due to their adaptability, functionality and cost-effectiveness. In addition they possess high durability, strength, and pliability which makes them ideal for use in the automotive industry. Elastomers are used in the manufacture of puncture resistant seals, for better impact-resistance in vehicle interiors, and in protection of wires and cables. The elastomers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as demand for TPE from automotive industry coupled with increasing applications from the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

-Advanced Elastomer Systems Limited (Exxon Mobil Corporation)

-API S. p. A

– BASF SE

-Coim Group

– Huntsman International LLC

– Kuraray Co. , Ltd

-Miracll Chemical Co. , Ltd.

-PolyOne Corporation

-The Lubrizol Corporation

– Wanhua Chemical Group Co. , Ltd.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Elastomers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of elastomers market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The global elastomers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading elastomers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global elastomers market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as thermoset elastomers and thermoplastic elastomers. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as automobiles, sports, electronics, industrial, adhesives, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global elastomers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The elastomers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Elastomers Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Elastomers Market – By Application

1.3.3 Elastomers Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ELASTOMERS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

Continue…..

