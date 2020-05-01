Lithium is among the most abundant elements on earth. Though lithium is found in over 130 mineralogical species, yet petalite, lepidolite and spodumene are some commercially viable minerals. In addition, sea water, sedimentary clays, oil field brines and geothermal brines are some sources of lithium. Lithium is processed into lithium carbonate which is widely employed in glasses, ceramics and pharmaceuticals. Lithium hydroxide, on the other side, is predominantly used in the manufacturing of electric vehicles. The lithium market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing demands from the energy sector.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

– Albemarle Corporation

– Altura Mining

– Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

– Galaxy Resources Limited

– Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co.,Ltd.

– Lithium Americas Corp.

– Nemaska Lithium Inc.

– Neometals Ltd

-Orocobre Limited

– Tianqi Lithium Corp

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Lithium Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of lithium market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end-use industry and geography. The global lithium market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading lithium market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global lithium market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as metal, compound and alloy. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as battery, air treatment, glass and ceramics, metallurgy and others. The market, on the basis of the end-use industry, is classified as industrial, consumer electronics, electric vehicle, medical and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global lithium market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The lithium market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Lithium Market – By Type

1.3.2 Lithium Market – By Application

1.3.3 Lithium Market – By End-Use Industry

1.3.4 Lithium Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. LITHIUM MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

Continue…..

