The frozen potato market was valued at $50,762 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $66,649 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2023. Potato is a major staple, ranked fourth in terms of global production after wheat, rice, and maize. It is consumed either as fresh potatoes or processed potatoes on commercial and residential scale. Frozen potatoes are among one of the main types of processed potatoes and are highly convenient and flexible, containing different nutrients & vitamins in naturally preserved form with long shelf life. These are available in various forms in the market, such as French fries, hash brown, shapes, mashed, sweet potatoes/yam, battered/cooked, twice baked, topped/stuffed, and other frozen potatoes. French fries and hash brown are considered as the principle frozen potato product.

Frozen Potato Market research report includes analysis of key players in global market, like McCain Foods, Lamb-Weston, J.R. Simplot Company, Aviko, Bart’s Potato Company, Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG, Agristo NV, H.J. Heinz Company, Himalya International Ltd., TaiMei Potato Industry Limited

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Frozen Potato market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Frozen Potato market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Market segment by product,

French Fries

Hash Brown

Shapes

Mashed

Sweet Potatoes/Yam

Battered/Cooked

Twice Baked

Topped/Stuffed

Others

Market segment by End User, Frozen Potato can be split into

Residential

Commercial

Major points from Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 FROZEN POTATO MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

CHAPTER 5 FROZEN POTATO MARKET, BY END-USER

CHAPTER 6 FROZEN POTATO MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

