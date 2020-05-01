ReportsWeb.com added “Global Energy Gum Market Size Status and Forecast 2022” to its vast collection of research Database. The report classifies the global Energy Gum Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights into the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

The global energy gum market was valued at $75.15 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $125.24 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023. Energy gum a caffeine-rich gum that provides instant energy to alleviate the effects of sleep deprivation and fatigue as well as improve alertness and mental performance. It works by improving reaction time, alertness, concentration, and cognitive performance, particularly under conditions where sustained vigilance is necessary and the effects of sleep deprivation could be detrimental. Caffeine, being the prime ingredient of energy gums, proves effective in sustaining physical vigilance and prevents cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes. Energy gum is prepared by softening gum bases, followed by the addition of other formulation ingredients. Sugar, aspartame, liquid glucose, sorbitol, mannitol, xylitol, and various flavors are the other ingredients used in the manufacturing to reduce bitterness and improve taste. Energy gums have witnessed an upheaval among fitness conscious individuals who regularly consume sport nutrition and fitness supplements.

Energy Gum Market research report includes analysis of key players in global market, like Blast Power Gum, BLOCKHEAD HQ Ltd., Mondelez International, Inc. (Cadbury Trebor Bassett), Energy Bombs, GumRunners, LLC, Lotte Group, GelStat Corporation (Mastix LLC), NeuroGum, LLC, Mars Inc. (Wm Wrigley), Zest?l International NZ Ltd.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Energy Gum market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Energy Gum market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Market segment by Distribution Channel

Online

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Health Stores

Market segment by Application, Energy Gum can be split into

Fitness Training/Exercising

Sports

Study

Business

Others

