Photocatalysts are environment-friendly chemical compounds which do not exhibit any toxic properties. These chemicals function by absorbing sunlight or lamplight. Titanium dioxide is one such example of photocatalyst which is being researched for its self-cleaning properties. In addition, this photocatalyst has been found to be an effective anti-bacterial agent as it kills bacteria and also decomposes the cell itself. Also, photocatalysts in combination with UV light can oxidize organic pollutants and convert them into nontoxic materials and hence improve the water treatment process.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Photocatalysts Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of photocatalysts market with detailed market segmentation by material, application and geography. The global photocatalysts market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading photocatalysts market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global photocatalysts market is segmented on the basis of material and application. Based on material, the market is segmented as titanium dioxide (TiO2), zinc oxide (ZnO) and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as air purification, water purification, self-cleaning and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global photocatalysts market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The photocatalysts market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

