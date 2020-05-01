COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market Value Share, Supply Demand, Share and Value Chain

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Oil and Gas Data Monetization market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Oil and Gas Data Monetization market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Oil and Gas Data Monetization market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Oil and Gas Data Monetization market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Oil and Gas Data Monetization market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Competitive Dynamics

Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Informatica Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Datawatch, Drillinginfo, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Hortonworks, Inc., Capgemini SE, Newgen Software, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Cisco Software, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., MapR Technologies, Inc., Palantir Solutions, and OSIsoft LLC, Infosys Limited and NETSCOUT are some of thekey playersthathave been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, key competitors, recent developments,and other such strategic information pertaining to these players havebeen provided as part of company profiling.

The global oil and gasdata monetization market is segmented as below:

Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market, by Method

Direct Data Monetization

Indirect Data Monetization

Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market, by Component

Data-as-a-service

Professional Services

Software/Platform

Global Oil and Gas Direct Data Monetization Market, by Application

Upstream Conventional Unconventional

Midstream

Downstream

Global Oil and Gas Indirect Data Monetization Market, by Application

Upstream Conventional Unconventional

Midstream

Downstream

Global Upstream Oil and Gas Direct Data Monetization Market, by E&P Lifecycle

Exploration

Development

Production

Global Upstream Oil and Gas Indirect Data Monetization Market, by E&P Lifecycle

Exploration

Development

Production

Global Upstream Oil and Gas Direct Data Monetization Market, by Oil Companies

National Oil Companies (NOCs)

Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)

National Data Repositories (NDRs)

Oil and Gas Service Companies

Global Upstream Oil and Gas Indirect Data Monetization Market, by Oil Companies

National Oil Companies (NOCs)

Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)

National Data Repositories (NDRs)

Oil and Gas Service Companies

Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market, by Country

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

The U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Brazil

Rest of South America

