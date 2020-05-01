Demand for CBD Product Proliferates Across the Globe amid COVID-19; ABC End-use Industry Faces Multifaceted Consequences

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the CBD market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the CBD market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the CBD market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the CBD market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

CBD Market Segmentation

By Region

The regional assessment section provides a thorough understanding of the market scenario, growth opportunities, current trends, regulatory framework, restraints and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on reach regional market. Regions covered in the report:

By Application

The application analysis offers critical insights related to the consumption volume of the CBD for different applications. Applications of the CBD include:

By Product Type

The product adoption patterns of various products segmented in the CBD market are analyzed in detail in the well-researched market study. The different products include:

CBD Heavyweights Are Deploying Expansion and Acquisition Strategies for Further Growth

To take the global CBD market to newer heights, several CBD majors have considered collaborating with Cannabis icons like Snoop Dogg, as well as to partner with beverage brands like Constellation, to create CBD infused beverages to attract potential customers. Companies like Canopy Growth, Aurora, and Tilray are expanding their cultivation to match the gap between the demand and supply of CBD. The brands have entered different verticals of the market, like vapes, oils, edibles, tinctures, topicals, soft-gels, pre-rolls, etc. to offer the consumer a luxury of choice. The companies are also making agreements with retail stores and pharmacies for the exclusive distribution of their products.

Companies have signed agreements with organizations like ‘Canada's Smartest Kitchen' to develop premium chocolates, cakes and confectionary infused with CBD, attracting dessert-loving customers. These CBD-infused products provide the customers with a choice of enjoying their favorite food with the added benefits of cannabis. Cannabis companies are investing a significant amount into research and development of new products to attract potential customers. These products are developed, keeping in mind the young generation, which is curious about the benefits of cannabis and its derivatives. A significant section of the youth has knowledge about the psychoactive effects of cannabis yet is unaware of the therapeutic benefits from CBD.

Patient Care: A Service Adding Value to the CBD Market

Major companies in the CBD market seek to penetrate the medical cannabis market by employing patient care services for their potential customers. Companies like Canopy Growth, Tilray, and Hexo Corp have gained a network of patients by providing them with services like regular check-ups and a steady supply of CBD. This program not only benefits the customers but also the company as it incites customer loyalty. The sale of medical cannabis has never gone below 45% in the past, thus making patient care services an effective channel to endorse the products. Patient care service presents the company with data of usage patterns of customers, providing them actionable insights into the demand across the different verticals of the cannabis-derivatives, thus helping them plan their production activity accordingly.

Important questions pertaining to the CBD market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by some prominent market players in the CBD market? What are the prospects of the CBD market in region 1? What is the scope for innovation in the CBD market? How will COVID-19 impact the growth of the market? How have government policies impacted the dynamics of the CBD market in various regions? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

