Coronavirus’ business impact: Hospital Lights Market Projections Analysis 2019-2027

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Hospital Lights market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period.

The report on the global Hospital Lights market provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Hospital Lights market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Hospital Lights market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Hospital Lights market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Hospital Lights market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period.

Hospital Lights Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Hospital Lights market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Hospital Lights market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

Market: Dynamics

The world hospital lights market is envisioned to bank on the rising investments in healthcare organizations initiated by the governments of various nations around the globe. The growth of the market could be driven by significant capital funding by emerging countries to facilitate surgical suites for emergency cases. While this could hold true for the market, troffers hospital lights receiving hefty investments are anticipated to boost the demand in the market. For instance, the government and private healthcare industry players in India are making weighty investments for bettering the lighting systems in smart healthcare organizations and hospitals.

Even developed regions such as Europe are experiencing a surging penetration of advanced lighting solutions in the hospital lights market. Healthcare institutes in Europe are raising the demand for lighting solutions that could reduce the operating cost and energy consumption to a 60.0%.

Global Hospital Lights Market: Segmentation

The international hospital lights market is prognosticated to be segmented into three important segments, viz. troffers, surface-mounted lights, and surgical lamps, according to type of product. As per segmentation by technique, the market could be divided into fluorescent, light-emitting diode (LED), and halogen hospital lights. By point of use, there could be segments such as patient wards and intensive care units (ICUs), operating rooms, and examination rooms. Geographically, the market is envisaged to be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Among the higher revenue earning markets for hospital lights could be troffers expected to accumulate a US$3.9 bn by 2022 end and North America which could grow at a 6.2% CAGR during the forecast timeframe 2017–2022.

Global Hospital Lights Market: Competition

The report analyzes key industry players for the worldwide hospital lights markets. Companies such as Acuity Brands, Inc., Cree, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Hubbell, Inc., KLS Martin GmbH + Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zumtobel Group AG, and Trilux GmbH & Co. Kg could make a mark in the market.

