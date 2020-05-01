COVID-19 impact: Sun Care Market : In-depth Study on Industry Size and Analysis on Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts 2019-2028

Analysis of the Global Sun Care Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Sun Care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Sun Care market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Sun Care market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Sun Care market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Sun Care market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Sun Care market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Sun Care market

Segmentation Analysis of the Sun Care Market

The Sun Care market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Sun Care market report evaluates how the Sun Care is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Sun Care market in different regions including:

Some of the major players in the sun care market are: Beiersdorf AG, Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson, Coty Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., L’oreal, Bioderma Laboratories, Estee Lauder, Burt’s Bees and Unilever among others.

The global sun care market has been segmented into:

Global Sun Care Market, by Type

Sun Protection SPF 6-14 SPF 15-30 SPF 30-50 SPF 50+

After Sun

Self Tanning

Global Sun Care Market, by Form

Cream

Gel

Lotion

Powder

Liquid

Wipes

Spray

Colored

Global Sun Care Market, by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Questions Related to the Sun Care Market Catered to in the Report:

