One of the key factors responsible for the growth in the demand for electric rickshaw batteries in India is the soaring deployment of electric rickshaws in different cities of the country, mainly on account of their lower operating costs, eco-friendly nature, and favourable government policies and incentives. For instance, as per the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles (FAME-II), the Indian government is providing $735 each on almost 6,000.0 (5 lakh) electric rickshaws having an ex-factory price of up to $7,351.

Download sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-electric-rickshaw-battery-market/report-sample

The other major factor propelling the growth in the demand for electric rickshaw batteries is the increasing average age of the electric rickshaws operating in the country, primarily due to the consolidation of the market by major electric rickshaw manufacturing companies. For instance, the average age of the electric rickshaws operating in India increased from 1.8 years in 2016 to 3.5 years in 2019. Powered by these factors, the Indian electric rickshaw battery market is predicted to increase its value from $385.0 million 2019 to $722.3 million in 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period (2020–2024).

The biggest rage presently being witnessed in the Indian electric rickshaw battery market is the rising deployment of electric load carriers in the country. The demand for these vehicles is surging at a rapid rate, owing to the burgeoning activities in the logistics, municipality, e-commerce, and food and grocery sectors. For instance, the share of the electric load carriers out of the total electric rickshaws operating in the country, increased to almost 3% from 2015 to 2017. In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the loader rickshaws account for almost 70% of the total number of electric rickshaws operating in the city.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=india-electric-rickshaw-battery-market

Market Segmentation by Vehicle

Passenger Carrier

Load Carrier

Market Segmentation by Battery Capacity

<101 Ah

>101 Ah

Market Segmentation by End Use

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Replacement

Market Segmentation by State

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Delhi

West Bengal

Rajasthan

Bihar

Haryana

Chhattisgarh

Uttarakhand

Punjab

Jharkhand

Assam

Tripura

Rest of India

City Wise Coverage of Electric Rickshaw Battery Market (2019)