The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Immunohematology Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2019–2028

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Immunohematology market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Immunohematology market.

companies profiled in the report are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Grifols S.A., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, IMMUCOR, INC., Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, and Siemens Healthineers.

The global immunohematology market has been segmented as follows:

Global Immunohematology Market, by Product

Immunohematology Analyzers Automatic Semi-automatic/Non-automatic

Immunohematology Reagents

Global Immunohematology Market, by Application

Blood Typing

Antibody Screening

Global Immunohematology Market, by End-user

Hospitals 500+ Beds 200–499 Beds Less Than 200 Beds

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories

Blood Banks

Global Immunohematology Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia & New Zealand Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



