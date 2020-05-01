Thona Network is a Southern California-based provider of digital marketing services specializing in the hospice industry.

Hospice marketing has been traditionally done by offline marketing and business development. However, these days, more customers search online for hospice services, and the majority of hospice companies do not have an online marketing team to create the needed online presence.

As a solution, Thona Marketing launched a new digital marketing service, specializing in hospice marketing. Led by Patrick Thona, a digital marketing expert with about 20 years of experience, Thona Network has already generated tens of millions of dollars and invested over $250K in doing various tests to make sure its online marketing for hospice works efficiently, drives referrals and increases revenue.

Thona Network offers cost-efficient, fully-managed digital marketing service for hospice agencies nationwide, driving multi-million dollar revenue for many hospices annually.

According to Patrick Thona, ”we started our first digital marketing campaign in 2017. Within the first year, we generated over $780K in incremental revenue. The revenue keeps growing and our digital marketing campaigns are now contributing several million dollars in incremental revenue annually.”

Speaking on the company’s commitment to its clients, Patrick said ”It’s our job to help you get new referrals through digital marketing. we’ve built a fully optimized, fully tested digital marketing campaigns in the past few years to drive referrals to your hospice agency. Your businesses need a powerful presence on multiple touchpoints across the web.”

Thona Network’s digital marketing efficacy can be seen in how they transformed the revenues of Serenity Hospice Provider in Ventura County, CA. Serenity Hospice has been relying on the normal offline marketing and business development for years and their revenue has been flat for a while. Since implementing digital marketing in 2018, they’ve grown their census by an average of 2 to 5 new referrals per month and have now contributed to millions of dollars incremental revenue since.

Thona Network

Patrick Thona

(888) 217-2062

[email protected]

HOSPICEMARKETINGSERVICE.COM

13130 Norcia Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739

USA