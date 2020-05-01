London, April 30, 2020 — The GADARA Initiative in collaboration with the International Organization for the Prevention from Covid 19 (IOPAC) has announced the launch of a campaign to safeguard all archaeological sites in umm Qais Jordanian North .

Faraj Mohammed Al Omari, founder and president of IOPAC was quoted “We have made sure that we have an active role in the fight against this pandemic, which has claimed many lives in the world. Jordan was one of the first countries to make decisive measures in controlling the disease which reflected in the speed of control of the disease and demonstrates the wisdom of rational decisions.”

He also stressed that the current stance in implementing leadership initiatives to practice proper handwashing and sanitation and to stay at home except only if necessary, requires more commitment and support from the community.

It is worth mentioning that the International Foundation for Corona- IOPAC was founded by Ambassador Faraj Mohammed Al Omari, a Jordan national, a consultant and goodwill ambassador at the United Nations Organization Imsam, a member of the World Heritage Complex in UNESCO and a member of the World Charitable Association and founder of www.iopac.org this GADARA Initiative.

