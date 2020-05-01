EV Traction Motor Product Witness (es) Dampening Sales as ABC End-use Industry Suffers Massive Blow Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the EV Traction Motor market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the EV Traction Motor market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the EV Traction Motor market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the EV Traction Motor market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

EV Traction Motor Market Segmentation

By Region

The regional assessment section provides a thorough understanding of the market scenario, growth opportunities, current trends, regulatory framework, restraints and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on reach regional market. Regions covered in the report:

By Application

The application analysis offers critical insights related to the consumption volume of the EV Traction Motor for different applications. Applications of the EV Traction Motor include:

By Product Type

The product adoption patterns of various products segmented in the EV Traction Motor market are analyzed in detail in the well-researched market study. The different products include:

Competitive Landscape

In 2019, Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT)- a company offering thermal management solutions, made an announcement of the acquisition of the precision-cooling business of Parker Hannifin Corporation, a leading player in EV traction motor market.

In 2017, ABB Limited- a MNC operating in the areas of power, robotics, automation technology, and heavy electrical equipment- acquired KEYMILE Group’s mission-critical communication business unit. This acquisition is aimed at expansion of ABB’s communication network’s portfolio. This will also help in extension of revenue-generating opportunities for ABB.

Manufacturers of EV Traction Motor Focus on R&D to Attain Long-term Profitability

Electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) are disrupting the automotive space, owing to multiple benefits offered such as optimal fuel efficiency and near-zero emissions at relatively affordable prices. This, in turn, is also providing a significant impetus to the worldwide sales of EV traction motors. Various types of EV traction motors, including permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM), induction/asynchronous motors (IM), hybrid motors (HM), and switched reluctance motor, are employed in automobiles based on the automakers’ specifications.

In a bid to comply with ever-evolving performance and efficiency requirements, manufacturers in EV traction motor market are raising their game and investing in R&D to introduce new and unique developments. By focusing on R&D, leading players in EV traction motors market are being able to implement unique technologies, such as advanced power electronics, into their offerings to eliminate the associated drawbacks. Moreover, the EV traction motor industry is extensively focusing on R&D to do away with use of rare-earth metals, which will help in reduction of the cost and complexity of the motors.

EV Traction Motor Market- Research Methodology

The research study on EV traction motor market offers a comprehensive and an all-inclusive analysis of EV traction motor market landscape, which has been diligently compiled using a proven research methodology. The research methodology used during compilation of EV traction motor market report comprises of two phases- primary research and secondary research, which complete the process of compilation of EV traction motor market. The research methodology utilized for compilation of EV traction motor market is a ‘one-of-its-kind’ research methodology that ensures reliability and credibility. Insights and data garnered for EV traction motor market report are also subjected to stages of cross-verification to avoid minor discrepancies.

The primary phase of the research methodology includes interactive sessions with the expert panel and industry participants of EV traction motor market. The secondary phase of the research methodology includes detailed study and analysis of multiple sources, including paid databases, company websites, press releases, and other relevant publications.

Important questions pertaining to the EV Traction Motor market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by some prominent market players in the EV Traction Motor market? What are the prospects of the EV Traction Motor market in region 1? What is the scope for innovation in the EV Traction Motor market? How will COVID-19 impact the growth of the market? How have government policies impacted the dynamics of the EV Traction Motor market in various regions? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

