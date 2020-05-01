Floor POP Display Product Witness (es) Dampening Sales as ABC End-use Industry Suffers Massive Blow Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The global Floor POP Display market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Floor POP Display market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Floor POP Display market that will help you take market lead.

Assessment of the Global Floor POP Display Market

The recently published market study on the global Floor POP Display market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Floor POP Display market. Further, the study reveals that the global Floor POP Display market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Floor POP Display market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Floor POP Display market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Floor POP Display market.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the Floor POP Display market

The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities

SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the Floor POP Display market

Y-o-Y revenue growth of the Floor POP Display market during the forecast period

Important market segments included in the report:

On the basis of Material type the market is segmented into the following:

Corrugated Board

Foam Board

Plastic Sheet

Glass

Metal

Corrugated board accounts for one-third of total among the material type of floor POP display market. However, Foam board market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented as follows:

Hyper-market

Supermarket

Departmental store

Specialty Store

Convenience Store

Other Retail Formats

Hyper markets are expected to dominate floor pop display market over the forecast period. However, rapidly growing number of supermarkets are creating high growth opportunities for floor pop display market.

On the basis of packaging format, the market is segmented as follows:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Printing

Electronics

Automotive

Others

Food & Beverages packaging formats are expected to dominate floor pop display market over the forecast period. However, rapidly growing cosmetics and personal care packaging formats are creating high growth opportunities for floor pop display market.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Sonoco Products Company, DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, WestRock Company, FFR Merchandising Company, U.S. Corrugated, Inc., Marketing Alliance Group, Creative Displays Now and Pratt Industries Inc. are some of the key players competing in the global floor pop display marketplace.

The market study addresses the following queries related to the global Floor POP Display market:

Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019? What are the most notable advancements in the global Floor POP Display market? What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Floor POP Display market? Which trends are projected to disrupt the Floor POP Display market in the upcoming years? What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Floor POP Display market between 20XX and 20XX?

