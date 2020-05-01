Jet injector is commonly referred as a needle-free instrument which operates on high-pressure stream of liquid to penetrate skin and deliver the drug. Jet injectors are used to deliver drugs, vaccines, steroids, and compounds with high precision. Jet injectors completely eliminates the risk of needle-stick injuries and viral contamination.

Some of the key players of Jet Injector Device Market:

Lundbeck Limited, Crossject needle-free injection systems, InjexUK, Antares Pharma, Valeritas, Inc, PharmaJet, BD, Gerresheimer AG

The Global Jet Injector Device Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by product type:

Liquid Jet Injector

Powder Jet Injector

Projectile Jet Injector

Segmentation by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Jet Injector Device market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Jet Injector Device market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

