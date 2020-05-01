Demand for Trimellitates Product Proliferates Across the Globe amid COVID-19; ABC End-use Industry Faces Multifaceted Consequences

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Trimellitates market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Trimellitates market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Trimellitates market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Trimellitates market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Trimellitates market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Trimellitates market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Trimellitates market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

key players in this market are Exxon Mobil Chemical(U.S.), Shell Chemicals ( U.S), BASF (Germany), Dow Chemical (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Toray Industries (Japan), Eastman Chemical Company(U.S.), and Evonik Industries (Germany) among others. Exxon Mobil Chemical manufactures trimellitate plasticizers under the brand name Jayflex. Jayflex trimellitate plasticizers have applications in wire and cable industry that require resistance to high temperatures over long durations and in automobile interiors. BASF manufactures trimellitate plasticizers under the brand name Palatinol. Palatinol TOTM (tri octyl trimellitate) provides desirable properties in vinyl applications which require low volatility, good plasticizer compatibility, resistance to extraction by soapy water and good electrical properties. Palatinol tri octyl trimellitate is suitable for interior automotive applications and wire insulation.