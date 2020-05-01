End-use Industries of Digital Printer Product Witness Unparalleled Slowdown Induced by Global Outbreak of COVID-26

The global Digital Printer market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Digital Printer market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Digital Printer market that will help you take market lead.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers in the digital printer market are likely to focus on ensuring relevance of print technology and services in the technically advanced workplaces. Manufacturers are developing new capabilities and integrating advanced technologies in digital printers. For instance, Inca showcased its fastest wide-format digital printer that can print up to 300 linear meters every two minutes.

Development of smart-multifunctional printers, new technology partnerships to secure innovative technology for products, investment in developing new machine learning models to ensure safety of advanced digital printers from cyber-attacks and protect print device are some of the key focus areas of the leading players in the digital printer market.

Some of the key players in the digital printer market featured in the report include

Canon, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Inca Digital Printers Limited

Seiko Epson Corporation

Digital Printer Market- Regional Outlook

Witnessing a significant rise in industrialization in recent years, APAC is likely to see a substantial growth in the digital printer market. Improving internet connectivity, continues rise in publishing printing and marketing are some of the factors driving the demand for digital printers in India, China, and Indonesia in APAC.

The demand for digital printers in the region is growing in the packaging products with packaging companies are producing high-quality, colored and customized labels and packaging for branding products and making it more attractive. Meanwhile, new companies, fast development, and government policies supporting business growth in North America is expected to drive demand for digital printers.

The research report on digital printer market provides analysis of the market and includes key insights and facts. The report also offers historical data and forecast on the digital printer market. Forecast on the market is provided with the help of extensive research methodologies.

