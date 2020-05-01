COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Global Polysilicon Market : Current Trends and Future Estimations to Elucidate Imminent Investment Pockets

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Polysilicon market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Polysilicon market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Polysilicon market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Polysilicon market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Polysilicon market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Polysilicon and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

manufacturers of solar PV modules are focusing on technological advancements in order to gain a high conversation rate and high efficiency in solar cells. Mono-based solar PV installations across the globe are expected to register a relatively high growth rate as compared to multi-based polysilicon solar PV installations, owing to their high efficiency, which in turn is expected to boost the demand for the solar grade polysilicon market. However, the antidumping and countervailing duties imposed by China and the U.S. governments on polysilicon and solar panels have hampered the growth of the polysilicon market. Despite this, the government of China is enormously investing in the development of the solar industry, which in turn is expected to drive the China polysilicon market and provide impetus for the growth of domestic polysilicon manufacturers.

China dominates the polysilicon market and India is tipped to be a high growth market by the end of the forecast period

From a regional perspective, the polysilicon market is dominated by China in terms of production and consumption. It is expected that the polysilicon market in China is projected to witness relatively healthy growth over the forecast period. This can be mainly attributed to the rising government investments in the solar industry and significant growth of the electronics and semiconductor industry in China. Moreover, the India polysilicon market is estimated to register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period. In terms of consumption, SEA and India, together, are estimated to hold over 27% of the polysilicon market in 2018. However, the detrimental impact of antidumping and countervailing duty on the North America polysilicon market will slow down the growth of the market during the initial forecast years.

Key Players

Some of the players reported in this study on the global polysilicon market include Wacker Chemie AG, OCI Company Ltd., GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited., TBEA Co. Ltd, REC Silicon ASA., CSG Holdings Co., Ltd., Tokuyama Corporation, Daqo New Energy Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials corporation, Hanwha Chemical Co., Ltd, Asia Silicon, Osaka Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd., Qatar Solar Technologies and Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation, among others. Moreover, polysilicon manufacturers have been channelizing efforts towards strengthening their production capacity volumes and focusing on specific regions for the same to cater to regional markets. This is expected to positively impact the polysilicon market in the near future.

