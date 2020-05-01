COVID-19 Shatters Stand Up Paddle Board Market as Key Players Forced to Halt Their Operations

The presented market report on the global Stand Up Paddle Board market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Stand Up Paddle Board market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Stand Up Paddle Board market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Stand Up Paddle Board market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Stand Up Paddle Board market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Stand Up Paddle Board market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Tradeshow Endorsements by Sports Associations to Augur Well for SUP Board Sales

According to analysis of the report on the brands operating in the stand up paddle board market, the ongoing trend of high accessibility of boards to entry-level participants, and increased focus on gear will continue to augment the market’s growth. Increased momentum of high-performance stand up paddle boards with the option of flex, which are becoming a vital part of the equipment, is a key implication of enthusiasts’ focus toward gear.

Leading sports associations are taking efforts toward enhancing the popularity of SUP boarding, by endorsing trade shows. For example, the SUP Industry Association (SUPIA) in the U.S. endorses two annual shows of Surf Expo in Orlando and the Summer Market of Outdoor Retailer in Salt Lake City. Additionally, in Europe, Germany’s Paddle Expo has been gaining immense momentum since the recent past, and is currently on the cusp of becoming the leading SUP Tradeshow in the region. Such endorsements will result in increased participation in the sport, thereby boding well for stand up paddle board sales.

The stand up paddle boarding industry is no more at its infancy stage, as it perceives robust growth benefitting from past watersports industries’ insights regarding imperativeness of foresight. A lengthy & bright future is associated with the SUP industry, with experience players sharing a common agenda of ensuring every new participant leaves with positive experience. This will significantly influence participation in the sport, and fuel sales of stand up paddle board in the near future.

