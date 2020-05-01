Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ambulatory Surgical Centres market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ambulatory Surgical Centres market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Ambulatory Surgical Centres market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Ambulatory Surgical Centres market.”

The Ambulatory Surgery Centre is a one-stop facility providing convenience to patients undergoing day surgery. Patients who elect for surgery for their specific medical condition undergo prepping, surgery and recovery at this centre. At the centre, generally no hospitalisation is required, patients are discharged home after recovery.

In terms of revenue, gastroenterology sector was the biggest downstream user in the market, which was $22329 Mn in 2017.

The global ambulatory surgical centres market is divided into several major regions in this report. Among therm, North America was the dominant regional market in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

The global Ambulatory Surgical Centres market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ambulatory Surgical Centres volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ambulatory Surgical Centres market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AmSurg

HCA

Tenet

Surgical Care Affiliates

Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America

Surgery Partners

Medical Facilities

Healthway Medical Group

Community Health Systems

Vision Group Holdings

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Single Speciality Centres

Multispecialty Centres

By Modality

Hospital-based Ambulatory Surgical Centre

Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centre

By Services

Diagnostic Services

Surgical Services

Segment by Application

Gastroenterology

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Pain/Neurology

Urology

Dermatology

Others

