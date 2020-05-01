Smoking Cessation Products Market to Slip Due to Delays in Production Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Smoking Cessation Products market. Research report of this Smoking Cessation Products market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Smoking Cessation Products market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Smoking Cessation Products market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

According to the report, the Smoking Cessation Products market is poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Smoking Cessation Products space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects. Fact.MR excels in latest research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

What are the different micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Smoking Cessation Products market in region 1? Why is the market attractiveness for end-use 1 in region 3? What are the latest developments and strategic allainces in the Smoking Cessation Products market? What is the key trends and opportunities that can be observed in the current Smoking Cessation Products market landscape? How are market players adapting to evolving regulatory policies?

The Smoking Cessation Products market study provides a detailed understanding of the major players operating in the Smoking Cessation Products market.

Smoking Cessation Products market segments covered in the report:

Competitive Landscape:

The Fact.MR report on smoking cessation products market enlists leading stakeholders in the market to provide insightful information about recent developments in the winning strategies of leading competitors in the smoking cessation products market. This chapter features comprehensive information, including intensity mapping, key financials, market share analysis, key developments, SWOT analysis, SIC, NACE, & NIACS codes, and global manufacturing facilities, about the each smoking cessation products market player mentioned above. The report provides detailed information about the leading market players including Johnson & Johnson Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc, Perrigo Company plc, Cipla Ltd., ITC Limited, Reynolds American Inc., Imperial tobacco ltd., Fertin Pharma, and Alkalon A/S.

Johnson & Johnson Development Corp., a frontrunner in the smoking cessation products market, recently joined Carrot Inc., a digital health company New York Life Ventures and to raise over US$ 25 million to commercialize Pivot™ – smoking cessation program. The company is contributing to the project with its technological expertise in the medical device and pharmaceutical sector to establish stronger position in the smoking cessation products market.

Another frontrunner in the smoking cessation products market, GlaxoSmithKline plc. announced, in collaboration with an American pharmaceutical company – Innoviva, Inc., that the European Commission has authorized expansion of its single inhaler triple therapy – once-daily Trelegy Ellipta. The company is aiming to adopt innovative strategies to offer an inhaler therapy for COPD patients and strengthen its foothold in the smoking cessation products market.

Imperial Brands PLC, a British player in smoking cessation products market, has adopted strategies to focus on its blu e-cigarette brand by investing over GBP100 million for further expanding its e-cigarette product portfolio in the coming year. Via its subsidiary Fontem Ventures, the company launched its new e-smoking cessation product– myblu™ in the U.S. in February 2018, and later in three further markets – France, Russia, and Germany. With launch of the new e-smoking cessation product, Imperial Brands is aiming to set a benchmark in the e-vaporing category of products in the smoking cessation market.

Other players in the smoking cessation products market, including Cipla Ltd., are adopting innovative marketing strategies, such as promotions of social media and unique commercials to spread awareness about tobacco hazards, to boost sales of their smoking cessation products.

Definition

Smoking cessation products, also known as quit-smoking products or nicotine replacement therapy products, can help smokers to mitigate nicotine cravings and symptoms of withdrawal. Smoking cessation products are available in the type of gums, patches, inhalers, nasal sprays, and e-cigarettes. Non-nicotine types of smoking cessation products, such as bupropion and varenicline, are also made available by players in the smoking cessation products market.

About the Report

The Fact.MR market report on the smoking cessation products market features a detailed analysis of the market, including information on the most interesting developments in the smoking cessation products market across the globe. The report provides an overview of the smoking cessation products market, analysis of the latest trends in the smoking cessation products market, along with a section with information about new avenues of growth for manufacturers and distributors in the smoking cessation products market.

Segmentation

The smoking cessation products market is segmented on the basis of geographical regions, product type, and sales channel. Each segment is divided into sub-segments for the better understanding of readers about growth parameters the smoking cessation products market.

Based on region, the smoking cessation products market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific region (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Based on the types of smoking cessation products, the smoking cessation products market is segmented into three main types– nicotine products, non-nicotine products, and e-cigarettes. Nicotine smoking cessation products are further divided into gum, patches, lozenges, inhalers, and nasal sprays. Non-nicotine smoking cessation products are further divided into Bupropion and Varenicline.

Based on the sales channels for smoking cessation products, the smoking cessation products market is segmented into four sub-segments – hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail stores, and online stores.

Additional Questions Answered

The Fact.MR report provides accurate information about how the smoking cessation market is expanding across the globe and its growth prospects. This information can help market players to understand the minute details about how other smoking cessation products market players are paving their way through the smoking cessation market along with detailed information about their winning strategies.

The information presented in the smoking cessation market report answered important market-related questions for market leaders as well as new entrants in the smoking cessation product, which can help them to make appropriate business decisions in the coming future. Some of the questions include

Which region is expected to dominate the smoking cessation products market?

Which category of buyers are more interested in purchasing smoking cessation products?

What strategies smoking cessation products market players should adopt to gain momentum in the market?

What type of product is likely to hold the largest share in the smoking cessation products market?

What are the factors restricting the growth of the smoking cessation products market?

Research Methodology

Analysts at Fact.MR adopt an effective research methodology to offer key insights about growth of the smoking cessation market during 2018-2028. Both primary and secondary research are conducted by analysts to derive important historical data and statistics on the smoking cessation market. Industry-validated data is derived from reliable sources, such as smoking cessation product manufacturers, distributors, and industry experts, are approached to provide unbiased and accurate information about the smoking cessation market.

Comprehensive SWOT analysis of established market players is provided in the report along with critical data including the sales strategy, marketing strategy and pricing strategy adopted by each market player.

