In response to the Covid-19 outbreak, Pittsburgh’s leading bridal studio has been forced to temporarily close. However, fear not. This Magic Moment Bridal Studio has introduced a virtual bridal appointment to allow brides to find their perfect wedding outfit without leaving their homes.

While Pittsburgh is in lockdown, it doesn’t mean that brides must stop planning their big day. This Magic Moment Bridal Studio who has gained a reputation for providing an incredible bridal experience with some of the best selection of wedding dresses didn’t want the lockdown to delay brides choosing their wedding dresses. The virtual bridal appointments provide the perfect opportunity for brides to continue with their wedding plans.

The virtual bridal appointments will allow brides to book a thirty-minute slot where they can ask the team at This Magic Moment Bridal Studio any question they may have about wedding outfits. It is the perfect way for the bride and This Magic Moment Bridal Studio to get to know each other and share wedding dress inspirations.

When asked about the virtual bridal appointments Co-Owners Mashel Rathmell and Lisa Filter explained the virtual appointments were not about making a sale.

“We want to be able to be there for our clients and remove any delay that the COVID-19 lockdown may cause. Our virtual appointments have been designed to build a relationship with brides planning their big day and provide advice and guidance,” explained Lisa Filter.

During the virtual bridal appointment’s brides can ask questions about any aspect of their big day which can include wedding dress shape and fabric and their wish list for their big day.

To learn more about This Magic Moment Bridal Studio, and to learn more about the virtual bridal appointments, please visit https://www.pghweddingsale.com

About This Magic Moment Bridal Studio

This Magic Moment Bridal Studio is based at 153 Perry Highway, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Lisa Tosatto Filter and Mashel Rathmell have been in the wedding business for over six-seven years helping brides find that perfect dream wedding dress that makes them feel comfortable, confident, and beautiful like a bride.