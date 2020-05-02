Coronavirus’ business impact: Drain Valve Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2070

In 2029, the Drain Valve market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Drain Valve market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Drain Valve market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SMC

Haldex

IMI plc

Van Air Systems

Airmax Pneumatic Ltd

Gem Equipments Private Limited

Lance Valves

Camozzi Pneumatics Ltd

neXgen

RONA

Haws Co.

Tramec Sloan LLC

Bucher Hydraulics

Toro

Rain Bird

Bradford White

Tramec Sloan

Haws

Grundfos

CONBRACO INDUSTRIES

Stahlbus

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Material

Steel Drain Valve

Brass Drain Valve

Plastic Drain Valve

By Principle

Automatic Drain Valve

Electronic Drain Valve

Pneumatic Drain Valve

By Type

Full flow type

SCS type

Segment by Application

Automotive

Marine

Industrial

Construction Machinery

Ordinary equipment

Agriculture

Residential

Others

Research Methodology of Drain Valve Market Report

The global Drain Valve market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Drain Valve market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Drain Valve market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.