Slump in Production of Art Supplies Amidst Covid-19 Outbreak to Diminish Prospects of Sales

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Art Supplies Market

A recent market research report on the Art Supplies market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Art Supplies market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Art Supplies market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Art Supplies market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological developments related to the Art Supplies

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Art Supplies market in different regions

Analysis of the COVID-19 impact on supply-demand, value chain, and consumption

Adoption of the Art Supplies in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Art Supplies Market

The presented report dissects the Art Supplies market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

The various segments of the Art Supplies market analyzed in the report include:

Sustaining Brand Loyalty with Ecofriendly & Biodegradable Art Supplies

Based on the diverse demographics of end users, the positioning of the art supplies to cater to specific demands based on aesthetics, cost, variety and efficiency, has benefited manufacturers and enticed them to increase their production. Yet, one of the prominent motivators for consumers to purchase art supplies from a particular company is the brand loyalty. The companies have been seen to cultivate brand loyalty with multiple new programs launched in the art supplies market. Companies have been showcasing their products as bio degradable with minimum wastage. Showcasing of their products as bio degradable has been one of the main factors affecting brand loyalty in the developed regions such as Europe and North America. This is evident in the stance of Société BIC SA, one of the leading players in the art supplies market, which has formed a partnership with Loop to reduce packaging waste in their consumer products. Another prominent development in art supplies market is the reduction of plastic usage as done by Newell Brands. Newell Brands divested Process Solutions and Rexair, to promulgate restructuring plans of the company.

Product Novelty Dominating Competition Space of Art Supplies

Companies have displayed acumen in their main strategy, i.e. a well-positioned product. The art supplies industry has been turning towards development of luxury products at affordable prices. The competition space of the art supplies market has been dominated by multiple product launches. Leading from the forefront in the art supplies market is STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG. In January 2019, STAEDTLER launched a combination package of multiple art supplies such as fine pastel chalks, luminous acrylics, and double-ended brush markers. The art supplies package also contains wood-cased colored pencils, woodless colored pencils with water color lead and artist pencils. In January 2019, STAEDTLER restructured and launched FIMO RANGE with multiple new colors. In January 2019, STAEDTLER extended its LUMOGRAPH RANGE. In January 2019, another company, Kokuyo Camlin launched geometry & pencil box for end users. In May 2019, Société BIC SA launched temporary tattoo markers with cosmetic grade inks. As announced by Société BIC SA in December 2018, the company is also collaborating with TOURNAIRE PARIS for development of TWO UNIQUE GOLD BIC® 4 colors pens. The management changes in top tier and mid-tier companies have been high in the past year. Newell Brands, Hallmark Cards, ITC limited, and F.I.L.A. are some of the companies whose higher management has undergone a change in recent times. These changes in management will spell landmark shifts in the strategies of these companies.

An acquisition witnessed in the art supplies market is the acquisition of Pacon Holding Company by F.I.L.A. – Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. The acquisition was completed in June 2018.The main motivation for the acquisition was the diversification and strengthening of distribution channels. Kokuyo Camlin, F.I.L.A., Société BIC SA, STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG and Faber-Castell are some of the key players controlling the majority stake in the art supplies market.

Important doubts related to the Art Supplies market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Art Supplies market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the Art Supplies market in 2020?

