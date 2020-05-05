Newport Beach, CA – Nowland Law has released a checklist for free aimed to help businesses understand most of the litigation risks that will affect most companies from the COVID-19 Outbreak. The checklist can be viewed for free on the ‘ebooks’ section of the Nowland Law website at http://www.nowlandlaw.com. There is no email address exchange, opt-in, or any other agreement required to view the checklist for free.

The resource can be used as a jumping off point for executive management at companies to assess what areas of risk they will face.

“A pandemic with this kind of economic effect will produce wide-ranging legal liabilities for companies, and we expect to see a lot of this risk generate new litigation in the coming months,” said Tom Nowland, founding partner. “We have begun to see and expect to see more broken contracts, claims of force majeure, and OSHA workplace safety violation claims. Of course, the unprecedented number of layoffs will produce a myriad of employment related litigation.”

The checklist lists specific situations that companies are likely to face in the coming 12 months and are advised to begin preparing how to handle the risk. It is always advised that companies speak with qualified and competent counsel.

Nowland Law is a business litigation law firm in Orange County, serving business clients around the globe with litigation matters in the State of California.

About Nowland Law Business

Nowland Law is a Business Litigation Defense Firm practicing in the areas of Complex Business Litigation, Employment Law, Construction Law, and Real Estate Law. The firm is led by Attorney Thomas F. Nowland with the support of his team of Associates and Legal Staff.

Media Contact

Company Name: Nowland Law / The Law Offices of Thomas F. Nowland

Contact Person: Media Relations

Phone: 949-221-0005

Country: United States

Website: https://www.nowlandlaw.com