Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on SAP Cloud Platform Services Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2018 to 2028

The presented market report on the global SAP Cloud Platform Services market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the SAP Cloud Platform Services market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the SAP Cloud Platform Services market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the SAP Cloud Platform Services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the SAP Cloud Platform Services market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global SAP Cloud Platform Services market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

SAP Cloud Platform Services Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the SAP Cloud Platform Services market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the SAP Cloud Platform Services market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

The report includes assessment on major vendors providing SAP cloud platform services. Key facets of the competition such as strategies, mergers and acquisitions, geographical reach, expansion plans and key financials are covered in this section of the SAP cloud platform services market report. The SAP cloud platform services market report includes profiles of SAP SE, IBM Corporation, ATOS SE and Infosys Limited, to name a few.

Few Key Developments

Infosys Limited became a vendor of SAP cloud platform services by signing an agreement with SAP SE for global partnership in 2017. This partnership has offered improved solution delivery, faster implementation service and enhanced global reach to customers.

SAP SE collaborated with Cap Gemini, Deloitte and Accenture in June 2018 to increase end user adoption of its SAP cloud platform service – the SAP S/4 HANA Cloud. Using deep industry-related expertise of these strategic services partners, SAP SE can address industry-specific demands of end users associated with business and intelligence processes.

Atos SE became a partner of SAP SE in October 2018 for distribution of SAP cloud platform services for application development. Atos SE would also be engaged in offering application extensibility and integration using SAP cloud platform services. Expertise of Atos SE in global orchestration and cloud management would further improve sales of SAP cloud platform services by addition of its codex data and analytics solutions.

In 2018, SAP SE and IBM Corporation announced the launch of new edition of SAP cloud platform services running on IBM cloud particularly for private cloud partnerships. This collaboration would assist clients in building new applications in regulated industries on cloud platform without jeopardizing control and security.

Definition

SAP cloud platform services can be referred to as “Platform-as-a-Service” (PaaS) offering capabilities for development of applications. SAP cloud platform services include various service offerings provided by vendors that support end users in leveraging benefits provided by SAP cloud platform services. Few of the SAP cloud platform services include consulting and strategy planning, POC (Proof of Concept), integration, migration and system conversion. Using SAP cloud platform services, end users can optimize and personalize applications in any data center.

About the Report

The report titled “SAP cloud platform services market forecast, trend analysis and competition tracking – global market insights 2018-2028” is an extensive, 200+ page compilation of various facets influencing the growth in adoption of SAP cloud platform services. In addition, insights on various end use industries adopting SAP cloud platform services across 100+ countries have been covered in the SAP cloud platform services market report. The SAP cloud platform services market report also includes detailed segmental snapshot covering every aspect circling the SAP cloud platform services marketplace. Historical analysis on SAP cloud platform services sales, current SAP cloud platform services scenario and forecasts on demand for SAP cloud platform services are covered.

Market Structure

The SAP cloud platform services market is segmented in detail to include every aspect of SAP cloud platform services. The SAP cloud platform services market is segmented on the basis of service type, industry, enterprise type and region.

The SAP cloud platform services by type cover strategy & consulting, POC (Proof of Concept), migration, system conversion and integration. By industry, the demand of SAP cloud platform services is assessed across retail, BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, education, real estate, media and government to name a few.

Use of SAP cloud platform services across enterprises such as small & medium enterprises and large enterprises is provided in the enterprise type category. By region, the SAP cloud platform services market is analyzed across Americas, EMEA (Europe and Middle East and Africa), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Additional Questions Answered

Apart from aforementioned findings, the SAP cloud platform services market report also answers additional questions such as:

Which is the most attractive country for SAP cloud platform services in terms of adoption rate?

What are the sales of SAP cloud platform services across developed regions?

Which is the most lucrative end use industry for SAP cloud platform services market?

Can sales of SAP cloud platform services across small-scale industries surpass those across large enterprises?

Which are the most preferred SAP cloud platform services by end users?

Research Methodology

The SAP cloud platform services market report is drafted using unique research process which is an amalgamation of primary and secondary research. The information gleaned using these methodologies is compiled with information from external sources. All data and statistics on SAP cloud platform services are triangulated to obtain highly accurate analysis on the SAP cloud platform services market.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the SAP Cloud Platform Services market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the SAP Cloud Platform Services Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the SAP Cloud Platform Services market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the SAP Cloud Platform Services market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the SAP Cloud Platform Services market

Important queries related to the SAP Cloud Platform Services market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the SAP Cloud Platform Services market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the SAP Cloud Platform Services market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for SAP Cloud Platform Services ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

