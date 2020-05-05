UBQFIT, the only true two-sided marketplace where livestream fitness training sessions are organized between Trainers and Trainees with a push of a button, this week announced offering of free workout sessions with top Trainers on the platform, amid the continuous uncertainties relating to the coronavirus pandemic. Ellie Sarmadi (LinkedIn), the CEO and Founder of the company insists that this is the least she can do to contribute in some way and make a difference.

UBQFIT can be download from the Apple Store and the free session can be booked by using code: FIRSTFREE during checkout window. Founded as a way to provide the necessary tools to make health and fitness fun and engaging for people everywhere, UBQFIT wants to make it easier for everyone to get in a little exercise and movement, from the confines of their home.

With UBQFIT there are many ways to continue with your fitness goals and burn off some of the tension and stress that’s commonplace in these unprecedented times. Best of all, it’s entirely customizable both economically and with respect to the workout experience. This means that you can get your fitness fix for absolutely free by following live or recorded workout sessions or pay anywhere from $10 to $40 for 15 to 30 minutes of a bodyweight, 1-on-1 live, and interactive workout with a Trainer.

UBQFIT has also recently added Boxing, Jiu-Jitsu and MMA training options to provide more variety for everyone in addition to other common categories such as Burn, Core, Strength, Yoga and Meditation. The 1-on-1 sessions take place in what looks like a facetime type interaction. What’s more is that depending on the Trainee’s choice, these sessions can be social and open or completely private between the two. In a social session, others on the platform can click on the live video clip and watch, cheer on the Trainee through in session chat, and even donate dollars to the Trainee or Trainer. Lastly, to provide even more options and flexibility, training sessions can be requested spontaneously (in exactly the same way Uber provides the opportunity for riders to spontaneously organize transportation with drivers) or scheduled through a Trainer’s calendar.

“The ‘thought’ may be there for so many people when it comes to exercise; actually, executing that thought is a totally different story,” said Ellie. “We knew that when we created UBQFIT, which is why we are here to be your support team today. We’ll get through this pandemic together. Consider the health benefits and happiness of working out in the interim.”

For any questions email [email protected]. For more information, visit: https://ubqfit.com/

You may also contact Ellie @ (917) 522-0408 ext 0.

